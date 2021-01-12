CES 2021: Samsung introduces its first-ever AI-powered water purifier

Electronics on Tuesday introduced its first-ever water purifier as the tech giant enters the fast-growing home water purifier market amid the pandemic-induced stay-at-home trend.

unveiled the BESPOKE water purifier that is highlighted by space-efficient design and easy care features at its media event for the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2021.

The new water purifier will be launched in South Korea in the first quarter of the year, the company added, reports Yonhap news agency.

Samsung's BESPOKE water purifier is an under-sink, modular-type product that offers enhanced customising options. Users can order the product with a single faucet or multiple faucets and select from a standard ambient, cold-ambient model or hot-cold model depending on their preferences, reports Yonhap news agency.

They can also install the filter module either vertically or horizontally under the sink.

said its water purifier, equipped with a four-level filter system, can filter a maximum 2,500 liters of water, which is enough for a four-person family to drink for a year.

While most water purifier makers offer maintenance services through technician visits, Samsung said it has applied auto smart care solution so that users can manage their products on their own amid the contactless trend.

Samsung said it used stainless steel purification pipes and that the water purifier will sanitize them every three days. If consumers don't use the product for four hours, it will also automatically discharge water.

The South Korean tech giant added it applied artificial intelligence (AI) technology that can analyze people's water use data and send notices to their mobile devices when the purifiers require filter replacement.

With the latest product, Samsung is also expected to enter into fierce competition with local water purifier makers including Coway, LG Electronics and SK Magic.

Meanwhile, Samsung is working on a robot that can pick up laundry, load the dishwasher, set the table, pour wine, and even bring you a drink.

The robot is called Bot Handy, and Samsung says it'll be able to recognize objects using a camera and AI, reports The Verge.

The bot is meant to be "an extension of you in the kitchen, living room, and anywhere else you may need an extra hand in your home," Sebastian Seung, president of Samsung Research, said during Samsung's press conference on Monday

