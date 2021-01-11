CES 2021: HP launches 2 Dragonfly laptops with 11th gen Intel chips

-
At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2021, HP has unveiled updated versions of its Elite Dragonfly business laptops -- the Dragonfly Max and Dragonfly G2 -- with 11th Gen Intel processors.
Both the laptops will include 5G options, with AT&T and T-Mobile networks supported in the US.
The G2 comes in a full HD low-power version, a full HD edition with HP's Sure View privacy feature and a UHD option that supports HDR400 and goes up to 1,000 nits of brightness.
HP includes a Tile track built into the laptops so you can track your laptop right in the Tile app, reports Engadget.
Meanwhile, the Max is only available with a full HD, 1,000-nit display with a privacy shield built-in.
The 13.3-inch Dragonfly G2 and Dragonfly Max will ship with 11th Gen Intel processors, with the i3 only available on the G2 and i5 and i7 processor options available on both.
Both the devices can also be configured up to 32GB of RAM and up to 2TB of M.2 SSD storage space.
Consumers who want a better webcam will have to go for Dragonfly Max which includes a 5MP sensor along with four wide-array mics for improved voice pickup during calls.
There's also now a button on the keyboard to deactivate the camera instead of a physical slider in the top bezel to cover it.
HP has not yet announced the pricing yet. Both laptopns are expected to be available in late January.
