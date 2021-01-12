iQOO 7 with Snapdragon 888, 120 Hz display, triple rear cameras launched

-
-
BBK Group's smartphone brand iQOO has launched its new flagship smartphone iQOO 7 with Snapdragon 888 processor and triple rear cameras in China.
The iQOO 7 comes in three colour options: light blue, black and a white BMW M-sport co-branded version. The base 8/128 GB version will retail for 3,798 yuan while the 12/256 GB trim will go for 4,198 yuan, reports GSMArena.
The smartphone features a 6.62-inches Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080X2400 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The display has a 120Hz refresh rate.
The device is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 888 processor with 8GB/12GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of internal storage.
The smartphone sports triple rear camera lenses, a 48MP primary sensor with f/1.79 aperture, a secondary 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, and a 13MP portrait sensor with an f/2.46 aperture.
The front camera is 16MP with f/2.0 aperture.
The smartphone is backed by a 4,000mAh battery, which is said to offer 4G VoLTE talk time of 15.6 hours. It supports 120W fast charging technology.
The iQOO 7 runs the company's OriginOS, which is based on Android 11.
Connectivity options on the iQOO 7 include a USB Type-C port, Bluetooth version 5.2, 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, and GPS/A-GPS. The smartphone measures 162.2X75.8X8.7mm and it weighs 209.5 grams.
