JUST IN
Samsung launches Galaxy F04 smartphone at Rs 9,499: Sale info, specs, more
CES 2023: HP unveils new laptops, monitors for productive hybrid working
Acer unveils AMD Ryzen 7000 processor powered Nitro gaming laptops: Details
Sony, Honda unveil their joint electric vehicle brand 'Afeela' at CES 2023
CES 2023: Samsung shares vision for connected homes as future way of life
Xiaomi to launch Redmi Note 12 5G series smartphones on Jan 5: Details here
Twitter to launch advanced search filters on iOS devices soon: Report
CES 2023: Samsung announces SmartThings Station, in-cabin experience & more
Intel launches sixteen new locked 13th Gen Core desktop processors
CES 2023: boAt to showcase next-gen hearable products from boAt Labs
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Samsung launches Galaxy F04 smartphone at Rs 9,499: Sale info, specs, more
icon-arrow-left
CES 2023: Sony unveils PS5 accessibility controller kit for disabled gamers
Business Standard

CES 2023: Qualcomm unveils new SoC for automated driving in vehicles

Qualcomm Technologies has unveiled a new System-on-Chip (SoC) to support digital cockpit and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023

Topics
CES | Qualcomm | Automated driving

IANS  |  Las Vegas 

Qualcomm

Qualcomm Technologies has unveiled a new System-on-Chip (SoC) to support digital cockpit and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023.

The 'Snapdragon Ride Flex SoC' supports "mixed-criticality workloads, allowing for digital cockpit, ADAS and automated driving (AD) capabilities to be co-implemented on the same hardware," the company said in a statement.

It is designed to provide the highest level of automotive safety, enabling a "hardware architecture to support isolation, freedom from interference and quality-of-service (QoS) for specific ADAS functions."

"We continue to remain at the forefront of automotive compute innovation, and as we enter the era of Software Defined Vehicles, the Snapdragon Ride Flex SoC family defines a new setpoint for high-performance power-optimized mixed-criticality architectures," said Nakul Duggal, senior vice president and general manager, automotive, Qualcomm Technologies.

At the event, the company also highlighted the "global momentum of multiple generations of the Snapdragon Ride Platform, which has had an accelerated adoption rate from leading global automotive companies who are rapidly developing safe and updateable ADAS and AD solutions".

"We attribute the success of our Snapdragon Ride Platforms to the strong relationships and collaborations we have with automakers and Tier-1 ecosystem and look forward to our continued efforts to innovate together to advance the industry's efforts in delivering safe and secure ADAS and AD systems," Duggal said.

Meanwhile, Qualcomm also announced that it has partnered with the automotive company Visteon to accelerate the development of "high-performance cockpit domain controller designed to enable global automakers to build next-generation cockpits."

"The combination of Visteon's SmartCore software and Snapdragon Cockpit Platforms will enable automakers to deliver advanced features & functions in their next-generation cockpits quickly with production programmes targeted for 2025," said Sachin Lawande, president and CEO, Visteon.

--IANS

aj/svn/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on CES

First Published: Thu, January 05 2023. 15:09 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU