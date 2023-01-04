JUST IN
Windows 7, 8.1 to stop getting critical security updates from Jan 10
Satya Nadella puts ChatGPT to test, asks it to rank Mumbai's street food
Apple may upgrade camera sensors to 48MP in vanilla iPhone 15 model: Report
Apple Arcade to get 3DS Pocket Card Jockey's remake, says Pokemon developer
CES 2023: Samsung unveils slidable, foldable Flex Hybrid OLED panels
TikTok expands features for creators to restrict videos to adult audience
CES 2023: French firm Invoxia unveils smart dog collar to track heart rate
Google developing free anti-terrorism moderation tool for smaller websites
Amid funding crunch, edtech startups tread an alternative path to success
OnePlus 11 5G smartphone, Buds Pro 2 wireless earphones unveiled: Know more
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Satya Nadella puts ChatGPT to test, asks it to rank Mumbai's street food
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Windows 7, 8.1 to stop getting critical security updates from Jan 10

Last year, Microsoft announced the end of support date for the Edge web browser on both Windows 7 and Windows 8/8.1 on January 10.

Topics
Microsoft Window | Microsoft

IANS  |  San Francisco 

windows 7
Photo: Wikipedia

Microsoft will be cutting off Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 from security updates and technical support on January 10.

Support for WebView2, the tool that allows developers to embed web-based content into their apps, will also stop getting updates from January 10, reports The Verge.

As of 2021, around 100 million machines still ran Windows 7, leaving little time for their owners to upgrade their devices or else face the security risks that come with using an outdated browser and operating system, according to the report.

A Lansweeper survey of 27 million Windows devices performed last October found more PCs running either XP, 7, or 8 than the number running Windows 11.

Last year, Microsoft announced the end of support date for the Edge web browser on both Windows 7 and Windows 8/8.1 on January 10.

Google also announced that it will end support for Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 in early 2023, with a new Chrome version.

The tech giant will officially stop support for Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 on February 7, 2023, when Chrome 110 is expected to be released, the company said in a support page.

Users need to ensure their device is running Windows 10 or later to continue receiving future Chrome releases.

--IANS

shs/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Microsoft Window

First Published: Wed, January 04 2023. 21:28 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU