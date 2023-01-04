JUST IN
TikTok expands features for creators to restrict videos to adult audience
CES 2023: French firm Invoxia unveils smart dog collar to track heart rate
Google developing free anti-terrorism moderation tool for smaller websites
Amid funding crunch, edtech startups tread an alternative path to success
OnePlus 11 5G smartphone, Buds Pro 2 wireless earphones unveiled: Know more
Nvidia, Foxconn join hands to build automated EV platforms at CES 2023
CES 2023: Jabra unveils Elite 5, Evolve2, Enhance Plus wireless earbuds
Motorola rolls out software update to enable Reliance Jio True 5G on phones
CES 2023: Dell G15, G16 and Alienware m18, m16, x16, x14 laptops unveiled
Google rolls out software update for Pixel devices running Android 13
You are here: Home » Technology » News
TikTok expands features for creators to restrict videos to adult audience
icon-arrow-left
Apple Arcade to get 3DS Pocket Card Jockey's remake, says Pokemon developer
Business Standard

CES 2023: Samsung unveils slidable, foldable Flex Hybrid OLED panels

Samsung Display has unveiled its newest product, the Flex Hybrid OLED, which is a panel that can fold and slide. These panels will be used in future smartphones, tablets, and laptop computers

Topics
Samsung | Foldable devices | CES

ANI  Others 

Samsung Flex Hybrid OLED, Foldable Display
Samsung Flex Hybrid OLED | Photo: @Samsung Display

Samsung Display has unveiled its newest product, the Flex Hybrid OLED, which is a panel that can fold and slide. These panels will be used in future smartphones, tablets, and laptop computers.

According to GSM Arena, a tech news-related website, the panel unfolds from one side and slides to enable a large 10.5" display with a 4:3 ratio and an even bigger 12.4" panel with a 16:10 ratio to fit within a regular smartphone footprint.

At CES 2023 in Las Vegas, which will begin later this week, the new product and two slidable panels will be displayed.

The 14" OLED panel can be expanded into a 17.3" screen by pulling the Flex Slidable Solo and Flex Slidable Duet projects from one (or both) end, reported GSM Arena.

All the panels are touch sensitive and will help smartphone manufacturers on their path to reinventing the mobile phone. These panels are highly unlikely to reach the end market soon.

Samsung's presence at CES 2023 is also going to be the debut stage for the display division's new QD-OLED panels for TVs and monitors. Expected sizes are 77", 65", 55" and 34", as well as a 49" ultra-wide variant, as per GSM Arena.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Samsung

First Published: Wed, January 04 2023. 16:41 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU