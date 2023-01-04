CES 2023: French firm Invoxia unveils smart dog collar to track heart rate

-
ALSO READ
International Dog Day - 20 Facts about dogs, founder, celebrations
CES 2023: Dell G15, G16 and Alienware m18, m16, x16, x14 laptops unveiled
A dog temple that draws visitors, even Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel
NTA JEE Main 2023 application process to start in November; check details
IPL 2023: Updated squad list of all teams after the mini-auction in Kochi
-
French consumer electronics company Invoxia has unveiled a smart dog collar at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023, which can track the heart activity of aAdog.
The collar comes with an "advanced heart tracking technology on par with human electrocardiograms", reports AppleInsider.
It can detect and monitor a dog's breathing and heartbeat using sensors and artificial intelligence (AI) to give a 360-degree picture of the dog's health and well-being.
The collar was developed with the assistance of Veterinary specialists.
It measures movement, respiration and heart rates using miniature radar sensors, accelerometers and edge AI within the collar, which would be impossible to record without uncomfortable electrodes.
Moreover, it gives a 2D visual representation of a dog's cardio-pulmonary system through continuous measurements, by using a proprietary technology called Heartprint.
"The Smart Dog Collar will be available in quarter three of 2023 for $149, with data subscriptions starting from $8.25 per month," the report said.
--IANS
aj/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, January 04 2023. 16:24 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU