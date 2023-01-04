CES 2023: Sony to skip TVs; likely to showcase virtual reality-ready PS VR2

Tech giant will not introduce a new lineup at Show (CES) 2023.

The company has confirmed this information to The Verge.

The tech giant is likely to showcase the upcoming VR2 (VR) device at the event.

In a statement from sent by spokesperson Chloe Canta, the tech giant confirmed that " will not be sharing any details during 2023. However, please stay tuned for an upcoming announcement coming soon."

An earlier statement of the company mentioned, "We plan launch timings based on various factors, and are excited to bring new and exciting to the customers soon again in 2023."

Every year, the company showcases its latest 4K TVs and shows off other home theatre hardware at the Las Vegas event, the report said.

On Wednesday, from its 'Sony Group - Global' account on Twitter, the company said: "Just one more day until Sony at is in full swing. We've got some incredible announcements to come so get ready!"

Meanwhile, in November last year, the tech giant tweeted: "Sony Honda Mobility will join us on the stage."

