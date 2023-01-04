JUST IN
Twitter to ease 3-yr ban on political advertising in continued policy shift
CES 2023: Intel announces 13th Gen Core mobile processors for ultra-laptops
CES 2023: LG Gram laptops with 13th Gen Intel Core processors unveiled
Apple might bring 48MP camera sensors to vanilla iPhone 15 models: Report
Toyota Motor's Indian unit warns of a possible customer data breach
Microsoft Chairman hails India's digitisation journey, cloud adoption
Apple marks 3rd-gen iPad Mini as obsolete product, not eligible for repair
Blaupunkt launches new soundbar 8-inch Woofer at Rs 7,999 in India
iPhone 15 Pro models may feature solid-state buttons, increased RAM
Samsung to showcase foldable plus slidable OLED panel at CES 2023: Report
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Twitter to ease 3-yr ban on political advertising in continued policy shift
icon-arrow-left
Twitch outage: Streaming platform resolves issues impacting its services
Business Standard

CES 2023: Sony to skip TVs; likely to showcase virtual reality-ready PS VR2

Tech giant Sony Electronics will not introduce a new TV lineup at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023

Topics
CES | Sony | Consumer electronics

IANS  |  San Francisco 

The logos of Sony PlayStation 5 are displayed at the consumer electronics retailer chain Bic Camera, ahead of its official launch, in Tokyo, Japan

Tech giant Sony Electronics will not introduce a new TV lineup at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023.

The company has confirmed this information to The Verge.

The tech giant is likely to showcase the upcoming PlayStation VR2 virtual reality (VR) device at the event.

In a statement from Sony Electronics sent by spokesperson Chloe Canta, the tech giant confirmed that "Sony will not be sharing any TV details during CES 2023. However, please stay tuned for an upcoming announcement coming soon."

An earlier statement of the company mentioned, "We plan launch timings based on various factors, and are excited to bring new and exciting technology to the customers soon again in 2023."

Every year, the company showcases its latest 4K TVs and shows off other home theatre hardware at the Las Vegas event, the report said.

On Wednesday, from its 'Sony Group - Global' account on Twitter, the company said: "Just one more day until Sony at CES is in full swing. We've got some incredible announcements to come so get ready!"

Meanwhile, in November last year, the tech giant tweeted: "Sony Honda Mobility will join us on the stage."

--IANS

aj/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on CES

First Published: Wed, January 04 2023. 10:53 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU