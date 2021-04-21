Chinese smartphone maker OPPO to launch its e-store in India on May 7

-
ALSO READ
Realme launches Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Narzo 30A, Buds Air 2: Know price, specs
OPPO F19 Pro Plus review: A worthy camera-centric phone despite some flaws
Realme X7 Pro, Realme X7 with MediaTek 5G processors launched: Price, Specs
Realme X7 Pro shows not all good smartphones have to be thick, heavy, bulky
Oppo launches community platform to connect with tech enthusiasts
-
As Covid-19 cases in the country surge, the Chinese smartphone maker OPPO on Wednesday announced that it is all set to launch its e-store in India on May 7.
The OPPO-owned online store will allow customers and to shop for any of their favourite products just with a click of a button.
It will give customers a premium buying experience with exciting offers for buyers from the comfort of their homes.
"The launch of the OPPO e-store is a big leap in increasing our omni-channel retail presence," Damyant Singh Khanoria, CMO, OPPO India, said in a statement.
"We're focusing on further strengthening our online and offline presence equally. This platform will empower users to stay connected in these difficult times by enabling access to innovative technology from the comfort of their homes," Khanoria added.
According to the company, the e-store will be a one-stop-shop for all innovative and latest OPPO offerings, customers will be able to avail all exciting offers accessible on the e-store.
The company has already built a robust network of retailers and distributors in the country.
With 60,000 sales points and 180 retail outlets, the brand aims to strengthen the customer experience and showcase the unmatched power of its innovative products which meet and exceed customer expectations.
--IANS
vc/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU