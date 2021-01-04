Oppo launches community platform to connect with tech enthusiasts

-
-
Chinese smartphone maker OPPO on Monday launched its community platform to connect and engage with technology enthusiasts.
In line with the brand's efforts to use technology and empower people, this interactive platform will allow users to collaborate, share and learn together keeping informed on the latest updates on all products and services.
"We are thrilled to have introduced a platform for the community to bring the fans to one place to share and express themselves and also learn about the latest innovations at OPPO. The OPPO Community, driven by expression and united by technology will help us write the future of technology through their valuable inputs," Damyant Singh Khanoria, Chief Marketing Officer, OPPO India said in a statement.
The community platform will act as a new gateway to the company's latest launch updates, early tech news, sale alerts, exclusive offers and special event invites.
OPPO India is also running a contest on the community page called, 'What noise do you want to cancel out this New Year?' With this, OPPO Humans can come up with one thing they have left behind in 2020 and one thing they would wish for in 2021.
To be a part of an ongoing campaign, users have to simply post a picture using an OPPO phone which can be posted in the comments section.
The winners of the contest stand a chance to win amazing OPPO goodies like the OPPO Smartwatch, OPPO Enco W11 Wireless earphones, OPPO Power Bank and much more.
--IANS
wh/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
