JUST IN
Microsoft discloses 85 vulnerabilities, no fix for exchange server bugs
Twitter asks users to verify birthdate to watch sensitive content
Meta launches metaverse-ready VR headset Quest Pro at $1500: What's new
Wysa to Develop Hindi Version of World's Most Popular Mental Health App
Apple introduces 'Ask Apple' to connect developers to experts for insights
Supported iPhones to get 5G-related software update by December: Apple
Meta wants you to work in virtual reality - here's what that's like
Google to introduce world's first laptops built for cloud gaming
5G transition: Telecom dept to meet smartphone makers, service providers
SpaceX to seek permit from DoT for Starlink services in India: Report
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Microsoft discloses 85 vulnerabilities, no fix for exchange server bugs
Business Standard

Customisable 5-band equaliser feature arrives on Google Pixel Buds Pro

There will also be six presets tuned by the company's audio engineers-- Default, Heavy bass, Light bass, Balanced, Vocal boost, and Clarity

Topics
Google | Google Pixel | Earbuds

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Google Pixel Buds Pro
Google Pixel Buds Pro

Tech giant Google has added a customisable five-band EQ (equaliser) feature in its Pixel Buds Pro earbuds.

"With 5-band EQ on PixelBuds Pro, you can now customise your sound or choose between presets tuned by our audio engineers", the company posted on Twitter.

The EQ can be customised from the bluetooth setting, where upper treble, treble, mid, bass and lower bass can be balanced as per the user's choice.

The company claims to provide a battery that gives up to 11 hours of listening time, or up to 31 hours with the charging case, on the hearable device.

There will also be six presets tuned by the company's audio engineers-- Default, Heavy bass, Light bass, Balanced, Vocal boost, and Clarity.

Earlier, the company added Active Noise Control (ANC) to the hearable with the Pixel Buds app.

Under ANC, there are three different modes for better performance of the hearable -- Noise Cancellation, Transparency and Off.

Noise Cancellation mode helps to block the external noise. Transparency mode lets sound in to hear the external sound. Whereas, Off mode disables both active modes, according to the company.

--IANS

aj/na

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Google

First Published: Wed, October 12 2022. 13:25 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU