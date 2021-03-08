Microsoft starts testing Chromium-powered Edge Browser on Xbox consoles

-
ALSO READ
Microsoft Xbox series supply shortages to continue till April 2021
Microsoft plans to bring Xbox gaming app direct on your smart TVs
Xbox Series S review: Affordable and capable gaming console for beginners
Microsoft sees record sales for new Xbox consoles within days of launch
Microsoft to release update allowing iPhone users to play Xbox games soon
-
Microsoft has started testing its Chromium-powered Edge browser on the newly-launched Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S consoles.
According to The Verge, Xbox testers in the Alpha Skip-Ahead group can now access the new Microsoft Edge on Xbox One or Xbox Series S / X consoles.
However, full mouse and keyboard support is still missing.
"The new browser on Xbox will give users access to websites they want to surf on the controller," the report said on Sunday.
The current test version also supports many of the same features from the desktop version of Edge that includes extensions and vertical tabs.
The current version of Edge also suffers from a few bugs at present. It currently supports navigation via Xbox controller.
Users can also expect the core Edge features to be available on the browser like support for extensions, Collections, and other desktop features.
The Edge browser also brings support for Google's Stadia cloud-based streaming platform. The browser is also likely to help users play more browser-based games.
"Currently, the test is limited to Xbox testers in the Alpha Skip-Ahead group but hopefully, it won't take Microsoft too long to release it to the public," the report noted.
--IANS
wh/na
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU