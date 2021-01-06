Dell launches new range of PCs and monitors along with Optimizer software

-
-
Dell Technologies on Wednesday expanded its product line with the launch of new PCs, monitors along with Dell Optimizer software.
The company has unveiled Latitude 9420, Latitude 7520, Latitude 5420 at $1,949, $1,649, $1,049 respectively.
"Our new intelligent PCs make it possible for us to work smarter and collaborate easier, so we can give our best selves in all that we do. Secure, sustainable and smart: that's the way forward for PCs," Ed Ward, senior vice president, Client Product Group, Dell Technologies, said in a statement.
The Latitude 9420 comes with a powerful built-in speakerphone and camera enhancements that provide automatic light correction and background blur. The Latitude 7520 now comes in a 15-inch screen and offers a 4K UHD display and optional full high-definition (FHD) camera.
The Latitude 9420 and 9520 deliver advanced security features like SafeShutter, the industry's first automatic webcam shutter that knows when to automatically open or close by syncing with your video-conferencing applications
The company has also launched Precision 3560 laptop models along with OptiPlex 7090 Ultra and OptiPlex 3090 desktop option.
Expanding its award winning, modular form factor design that hides the PC in the monitor stand, the new OptiPlex 3090 Ultra is a cost-effective solution for small businesses and educators. It joins the intelligent OptiPlex 7090 Ultra, which now supports up to four 4k monitors at once, the company said.
The company has modernized its commercial portfolio with the exclusive Dell Optimizer software, which uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) to automatically fine-tune application performance, battery life, audio quality and connectivity.
The newly launched laptop and desktop models by the company come with up to 11th-generation Intel Core processors and run on Windows 10.
