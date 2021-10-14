Dell unveils new telecom software, solutions to boost 5G in India

-
As India takes advanced steps to launch 5G technology soon, Dell Technologies has introduced new telecom software, solutions and services to help communications service providers (CSPs) accelerate their open, cloud-native network deployments and create new revenue opportunities at the edge.
With the launch of 5G in India, consumers are anticipating mobile networks, which will support applications requiring significantly higher bandwidths with much lower latencies.
"Network workloads will become increasingly more demanding and complex, from the core to the edge, across all segments," said Saurabh Tewari, Director and Chief Technology Officer, Dell Technologies India.
The new Dell platforms, solutions and services will additionally create new and previously unrealisable use cases and revenue opportunities at the edge.
"Our Bare Metal Orchestration platforms will provide customers an agile and cost-effective way to deploy and manage open network infrastructure, across diverse and challenging landscapes. These are exciting times, as we take part in the reinvention of the 5G landscape in India, with our customers," Tewari added.
New technologies like Open RAN (ORAN) are giving CSPs a broader set of options for deploying network infrastructure to support future growth.
"As server technology proliferates through increasingly open telecom networks, the industry sees an immediate and growing need for remote lifecycle management of a highly distributed compute fabric," said Dennis Hoffman, senior vice president and general manager, Dell Technologies Telecom Systems Business during the ''Dell Technologies Summit 2021'.
The 'Bare Metal Orchestrator' telecom software offers the breadth and scale to automate the deployment and management of hundreds of thousands of servers across geographic locations to support ORAN and 5G deployments.
With the new telecom software, CSPs can eliminate days or weeks of configuration and provisioning to bring network hardware into a workload-ready state, said the company.
