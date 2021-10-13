Samsung enables Galaxy smartphone users in India to donate through SGG app

-
Tech giant Samsung has updated its Samsung Global Goals (SGG) app that will empower Galaxy smartphone users in India to donate for causes related to inequality, climate and environmental degradation, and education.
All projects are linked to causes that help further the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
With the updated SGG app, Galaxy users in India will now be able to donate to projects using the Unified Payments Interface (UPI). These projects include educating young women, feeding school children, protecting children's rights, supporting the fight against poverty and helping ease the loss of grieving families impacted by Covid-19, the company said in a statement.
The projects listed on the app support UN SDGs such as No Poverty (Goal 1), Zero Hunger (Goal 2), Good Health and Well-being (Goal 3), Quality Education (Goal 4), Clean Water and Sanitation (Goal 6), Sustainable Cities and Communities (Goal 11) and Responsible Consumption and Production (Goal 12).
Galaxy users will soon be able to also contribute towards United Nations Development Programme projects in India such as supporting women artisans working on Warli folk paintings, helping Safai Saathis who are frontline sanitation workers, conserving Snow Leopards in the Himalayas, one of the world's rarest cats, and supporting the lives and livelihoods of people impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.
"The updated Samsung Global Goals app will now provide Galaxy smartphone users in India, including Gen Z and millennial users, an easy way to learn about the SDGs and support causes in India that are most important to them. The app furthers our vision of #PoweringDigitalIndia that aims to empower the next generation of young India," said Partha Ghosh, Vice President & Head, Corporate Citizenship, Samsung India, in the statement.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
