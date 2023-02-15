JUST IN
Discord enhances Stage Channel functionality; adds video, screen sharing

All desktop and mobile applications for Discord are supported by the upgrade, which is currently available

Discord Logo
Discord is already a well-liked communication tool for the live-streaming communities on YouTube and Twitch, but it is now making its own substantial entry into the sector.

According to The Verge, an American technology news website, for viewers to communicate with hosts and one another, Discord has enhanced its Stage Channels functionality to include video, screen sharing, and text chat.

All desktop and mobile applications for Discord are supported by the upgrade, which is currently available.

Stage Channels, which function similarly to Twitter Spaces or Clubhouse, let users broadcast dialogues between authorised speakers and moderators to a room of virtual listeners, first went live in March 2021.

With this change, Stage Channels, which were previously exclusively available for audio broadcasts, are now more in line with the interactive livestreaming capabilities offered by websites like YouTube or Twitch, reported The Verge.

Any Discord server that has the Community feature activated can broadcast for free with up to 50 participants, which is double the maximum number of viewers currently allowed for video chat in a regular Voice channel.

That cap is increased to 150 people for level two and 300 people for level three Discord servers, respectively.

Even before a broadcast begins, stages will play waiting room music to any new audience members that enter the space. This music isn't customizable, but thankfully, it can be disabled by selecting the new quaver music symbol button, as per The Verge.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 13:42 IST

