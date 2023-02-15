JUST IN
Lava Blaze 5G phone's 6GB RAM variant goes on sale with introductory offers
Airtel 5G Plus now live in all north-eastern states, says Bharti Airtel
Lenovo Yoga 9i review: Premium 2-in-1 laptop powered by Intel Core i7-1360P
Apple takes a bigger bite of India's smartphone exports pie: ICEA
Xiaomi India bets on 4K technology for dominance in smart television
How AI is changing the diagnostic landscape, slowly but steadily
Drone use not limited to pesticide spraying in agriculture sector: Govt
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu launches Jio's 5G services
Microsoft may bring ChatGPT-powered Bing AI to Android, iOS soon
Epic Games alleges Google not complying with Indian antitrust order
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Lava Blaze 5G phone's 6GB RAM variant goes on sale with introductory offers
icon-arrow-left
OPPO Find N2 Flip foldable phone's global launch at 8 PM: Watch livestream
Business Standard

Google announces rolling out Privacy Sandbox Beta on Android 13 devices

Last year in February, the company introduced the Privacy Sandbox on Android as an 'industry-wide initiative to raise the bar for user privacy and ensure continued access to free content and services'

Topics
Google | Alphabet Inc | Google Alphabet

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Last year, 2,352 employees were paid more “across nearly every demographic category,” according to Google. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Tech giant Google has announced that it is rolling out Privacy Sandbox Beta to a small percentage of Android 13 devices, allowing users and developers to experience and evaluate "new solutions" in the real world.

Last year in February, the company introduced the Privacy Sandbox on Android as an "industry-wide initiative to raise the bar for user privacy and ensure continued access to free content and services."

"Building on our web efforts, we're developing solutions for digital advertising that limit user data sharing and don't rely on cross-app identifiers," Google said in a blogpost on Tuesday.

The devices which are selected for the Beta, will receive an Android notification informing the same.

"The Privacy Sandbox Beta provides new application programming interfaces (APIs) that are designed with privacy at the core, and don't use identifiers that can track your activity across apps and websites," the tech giant said.

Participated apps in the Beta can use the APIs to show users relevant ads and measure their effectiveness.

Moreover, users will be able to control their Beta participation by navigating to the Privacy Sandbox section of Settings, where they can see and manage the interests that applications can use to show them relevant ads.

"Our goal with the Privacy Sandbox is to enhance user privacy while providing businesses with the tools to succeed online," the company said.

"We'll continue to work closely with developers, marketers and regulators on this journey," it added.

--IANS

aj/shb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Google

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 13:16 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU