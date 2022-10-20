JUST IN
Netflix to roll out password-sharing crackdown globally next year
Business Standard

Microsoft announces Discord update on Xbox will soon become phone-free

Recently, the company had launched YouTube integration with an affordable Nitro subscription which unlocks several additional benefits

Topics
Microsoft | Xbox | Video game

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Discord Logo
Discord Logo

Microsoft has announced that the upcoming Discord update on Xbox will allow users to connect voice chats without using their phones.

The update will allow Xbox owners to connect directly to calls in the servers, reports The Verge.

Users can browse all voice channels on all the Discord servers they are in, due to changes being tested by Xbox Insiders on the Alpha and Skip-Ahead Alpha rings.

Once the account has been linked for the first time, users can freely join directly from their Xbox without having to transfer the call using the Xbox or Discord mobile apps.

According to the report, the upcoming update might roll out in the coming weeks.

The only thing that is currently lacking is Xbox support for Discord text channels.

A phone will only be required when someone wishes to call a friend directly through Discord rather than speaking on a server. The call will still need to be transferred to the Xbox via the mobile app.

Recently, the company had launched YouTube integration with an affordable Nitro subscription which unlocks several additional benefits.

"Anyone in a voice channel on desktop or web can jump in on Activities, just hit the tantalising new Rocket Ship button and you became a part of the action," said the company in a blogpost.

--IANS

aj/ksk/

First Published: Thu, October 20 2022. 17:00 IST

