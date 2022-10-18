JUST IN
Compaq launches Ultra HD LED smart Android TV at Rs 17,499: Details here
Apple's iOS 16.1 to get clipboard permission settings on a per-app basis
TikTok brings adult-only streams, raises age requirement for going live
YouTube ends its Premium paywall experiment for 4K resolution videos
Sony India launches headphones WH-1000XM5 with active noise cancellation
Apple to launch iPad with foldable screen in 2024, predicts CCS Insight
Google rolls out Gmail redesign to make iPhone, iPad settings simpler
OnePlus Nord Watch review: Not perfect, yet makes a good budget smartwatch
Meta starts ad campaign against Apple's iMessage to promote Whatsapp
3 ways app developers keep kids glued to the screen: What to do about it
You are here: Home » Technology » News
LG unveils 32-inch 4K Smart Monitor with AirPlay 2 support, built-in webOS
Business Standard

Discord launches YouTube integration with 'nitro basic' subscription

Nitro Basic will be available from October 20 for $2.99 per month in the US. Meanwhile, users living outside the US will be able to see the price once it's rolled out

Topics
YouTube | video streaming | Social media apps

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Discord Logo
Discord Logo

Chat platform Discord has launched YouTube integration with an affordable Nitro subscription which unlocks several additional benefits.

With the new integration, Google-owned YouTube is now officially supported in Discord with a new feature titled 'Activities' -- a way to immediately enjoy shared activities with friends on Discord, such as games and media.

"Anyone in a voice channel on desktop or web can jump in on Activities, just hit the tantalising new Rocket Ship button and you are a part of the action," said the company in a blogpost.

Two Activities -- Putt Party and Watch Together -- will be available to everyone as of this week. Discord Nitro subscribers can have access to even more activities.

Along with YouTube integration, the company has introduced a 'Nitro Basic' plan which unlocks perks including custom emoji anywhere, bigger file uploads, and more.

The first Nitro subscription was launched over five years ago.

"We have been working to improve Nitro by adding new perks like HD streaming, stickers, per-server profiles, and tons more," the company said.

Nitro Basic will be available from October 20 for $2.99 per month in the US. Meanwhile, users living outside the US will be able to see the price once it's rolled out.

--IANS

aj/vc/bg

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on YouTube

First Published: Tue, October 18 2022. 15:33 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU