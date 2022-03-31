Dyson's maiden headphones to feature built-in air purification system

-
British tech firm Dyson on Wednesday said it will launch its first wearable air purifier with headphones.
Dyson has unveiled air-purifying headphones Dyson Zone, which is a set of noise-cancelling, high fidelity over-ear headphones which simultaneously deliver immersive sound to the ears, and purified airflow to the nose and mouth.
Dyson Zone air-purifying headphones will simultaneously tackle the urban issues of air quality and noise pollution, said a company statement.
Dyson Chief Engineer Jake Dyson said, "The Dyson Zone purifies the air you breathe on the move. And unlike face masks, it delivers a plume of fresh air without touching your face, using high-performance filters and two miniaturised air pumps. After six years in development, we're excited to deliver pure air and pure audio, anywhere.
This is also Dyson's foray into the world of audio, it added.
It is also the smallest in any Dyson machine to date, two motors sit in each earcup and are the beating heart of the Dyson Zone air-purifying headphones.
"The Dyson Zone air-purifying headphones will be available globally from Autumn 2022. Timings will vary by geography," the company said.
Dyson, which mainly operates in floor care, environmental care, personal care, and professional care, had started operations in India in February 2018.
