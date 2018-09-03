Easyfone Grand: An all-inclusive, user-friendly phone for seniors citizens

This is another great feature of the EasyFone Grand. The phone comes bundled with special earphones that amplify acoustics. Importantly, these earphones not only support the phone’s sound but also negates ambient sounds, such as people talking nearby or sound from television. Though the earphones use the phone as the main module to amplify the sound, they deliver big to improve the quality of sound, making it loud enough for seniors to listen to their surroundings in a better way.