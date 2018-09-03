Easyfone Grand: An all-inclusive, user-friendly phone for seniors citizens

Easyfone Grand review: Design and display
The Easyfone Grand from the stable of home-grown technology start-up SeniorWorld is a smart feature phone for senior citizens. The phone boasts a no-frills design and features an alpha-numeric keyboard with big keys on the front, along with a 2.3-inch horizontal screen that makes it easy to use and operate. The screen numbers' big font size makes it easy to read details when compared with other feature phones. The phone has a plastic build which makes it lightweight and comfortable to operate while using one hand.
Customisable key and other keys
The Easyfone Grand sports dedicated keys for volume adjustment, LED torch, phone locking and unlocking. It also features a dedicated customisable key on the front. While the volume adjustment keys feature a regular press to operate design, the LED torch and lock/unlock key boast slider mechanism that makes them easy to use.
Cradle charging station
This is one feature that adds to superior convenience for senior citizens. The phone comes bundled with a cradle charger, which requires almost no effort when you have to put your phone on charge. Reminiscent of the cordless phone stand, the cradle allows users to put the phone on charge just by placing the device on the cradle stand. The cradle also doubles up as a phone stand which is a differentiating feature of the EasyFone Grand.
Hearing assist
This is another great feature of the EasyFone Grand. The phone comes bundled with special earphones that amplify acoustics. Importantly, these earphones not only support the phone’s sound but also negates ambient sounds, such as people talking nearby or sound from television. Though the earphones use the phone as the main module to amplify the sound, they deliver big to improve the quality of sound, making it loud enough for seniors to listen to their surroundings in a better way.
Emergency button
The Easyfone Grand has a dedicated SOS key on the back that triggers a siren and sends messages to emergency contacts when pressed.
Review verdict
Priced at Rs 3,990, the EasyFone Grand is an all-inclusive feature phone for senior citizens. Unlike other such devices, the EasyFone Grand offers more than just a big numerical keyboard and SOS key. Features like cradle stand and special earphones, along with a big numerical keyboard and SOS key, make it stand true to claim of a phone designed for senior citizens.
