Expect powerful iOS 15, new MacBook Pros and more at Apple WWDC21

As gets prepared to kick-off its annual developer conference from June 7-11, fans can expect some cool and exciting features across the portfolio, and all eyes are on the top-of-the-line iOS 15, likely new MacBook Pro devices and other announcements.

The iOS 15 may see some big changes to notifications and iMessages.

For notifications, the users may see different notification settings for situations like driving, working, sleeping, or even a custom category.

"You will be able to flip those on as you need to. You might also be able to set automatic replies based on which notification setting you're currently using," reports The Verge.

For iMessages, is reportedly working on features to make it more like WhatsApp, but this could still be too early.

normally does not introduce new hardware at WWDC but this year, new MacBook Pros can like a possibility. Apple is reportedly planning to release two new chips for the new Pros, after the successful M1.

The new Mac Mini may have the same chip as the new MacBook Pros.

Last month, Apple announced powerful accessibility software updates across iOS, watchOS and iPadOS, including a new SignTime service to connect Apple Store and Apple Support customers with on-demand sign language interpreters.

iPad will also support third-party eye-tracking hardware for easier control and for blind and low-vision communities and Apple's 'VoiceOver' screen reader will get even smarter using on-device intelligence to explore objects within images.

These features are likely to be showcased in detail at the digital-only WWDC21.

Later this year, people with limb differences will be able to navigate Apple Watch using AssistiveTouch.

For iPadOS 15, there can be a big update to the homescreen, including the ability to place widgets anywhere you want.

There have been reports that Apple has been working on a Mixed Reality (MR) headset, and some more details can be shared like its software during the event.

Free for all developers, WWDC21 will offer unique insight into the future of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS.

"We love bringing our developers together each year at WWDC to learn about our latest technologies and to connect them with Apple engineers," Susan Prescott, Apple's vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations and Enterprise and Education Marketing had said in an earlier statement.

"We are working to make WWDC21 our biggest and best yet, and are excited to offer Apple developers new tools to support them as they create apps that change the way we live, work, and play."

WWDC21 will provide Apple's worldwide community of more than 28 million developers, as well as the next generation of app developers, with the information and tools needed to turn their ideas into reality.

--IANS

na/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)