WhatsApp unveils new 'Fast Playback' feature for long voice messages

-
ALSO READ
WhatsApp update allows animation for voice messages, 'disable receipts'
Twitter testing upto 140-second long voice messages in DMs in India
WhatsApp Pink: This link can hack your smartphone, gain access, steal data
WhatsApp tests 24-hour time limit for its disappearing messages feature
WhatsApp: What will happen after May 15 if you do not accept privacy terms
-
To allow users to increase the playback speed of voice messages, Facebook-owned WhatsApp has rolled out a new 'Fast Playback' feature aimed at those who rely on long voice messages.
WhatsApp's Fast Playback feature lets you change playback speed between the default 1x setting, to 1.5x speed or 2x speed, without changing the pitch of someone's voice.
It is simple to use -- as you press play on a voice message you will see the playback speed appear, which is set to 1x by default. Simply touch the speed to increase the speed to 1.5x or 2x, the company said in a statement.
Then simply press play. In honor of the launch of fast playback, WhatsApp has shared a short video on social platforms -- Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, it added.
WhatsApp voice messages let you speak to friends and family whenever it suits you and lets them listen whenever it suits them, while still giving everyone a more personal connection than you get from a text message.
Users can simply open an individual or group chat, touch the microphone icon and slide up to lock hands-free recording. However, it can be hard to find the time to listen to a long voice message.
Therefore, WhatsApp is introducing Fast Playback, which speeds up the message, making it possible to reduce the time it takes to listen to your longest voice messages, the company said.
The new feature is now available for users on WhatsApp.
--IANS
vc/na
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU