Facebook says 'configuration change' at back-end logged out some users

-
ALSO READ
Decoded: Why Facebook is being sued by the US government and 48 states
Apple privacy changes will muck up online advertisementss, says Facebook
India asks for record access to Facebook users' data in 2020 1st half
Oversight Board begins accepting appeals from Facebook and Instagram users
Privacy activists in EU file complaints against Apple over iPhone tracking
-
A so-called configuration change at the back-end forced some Facebook users to log out of their accounts unexpectedly, according to the social network.
The problem started on Friday and went on till Saturday for Facebook users, before it got resolved.
"On January 22, a configuration change caused some people to be logged out of their Facebook accounts. We investigated the issue and fixed it. We're sorry for the inconvenience," Facebook said in a statement on Saturday.
The affected Facebook users on Reddit reported they were receiving "sign in" prompts from their Facebook apps, but they had not signed out.
"We're looking into reports of people being logged out and having to login again to access their Facebook accounts. We're working to resolve this issue as quickly as possible. Thank you for your patience," Facebook tweeted.
According to Engadget, the iPhone users appeared most affected by the log-out issue,.
The users on iOS app were having difficulty logging back into their accounts when using two-factor authentication.
"Based on social media posts, many of the people with two-factor authentication enabled were eventually able to log back in, but the SMS codes were very slow to send, and some have had to upload pictures of their ID to regain access".
It was a "configuration change", admitted Facebook in a later tweet, thanking engineers "who fixed the issue and patiently tried to explain the cause to us to no avail".
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU