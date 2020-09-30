Facebook simplifies cross-posting across its apps, unifies payment

-
-
In a concrete step towards integrating its family of apps, Facebook has introduced a consumer-centric portal called Accounts Center that allows users to post content across Facebook, Instagram and Messenger as well as manage payment options at one place.
Found in the Settings section of Facebook, Instagram and Messenger, the 'Accounts Center' aims to give users the ability to manage their connected experiences across Facebook-owned apps, like 'Single Sign On' and Facebook Pay (to arrive later this year).
The 'Single Sign On' feature lets users log in and recover their accounts more easily in case they forget the passwords and cross-posting which lets them share the same story or post on both Instagram and Facebook.
Facebook said the portal centralises payment, contact and login information across its family of apps and still lets billions of users keep separate profile identities.
The users will also be able to maintain separate identities across Facebook-owned apps, like separate profile pictures and information as well as distinct names or handles.
"Later this year, we'll add Facebook Pay to the 'Accounts Center'. In the US, you can enter your payment information once on Facebook and then use Facebook Pay to make secure purchases and donations across Facebook and Instagram," the social network said in a blog post on Tuesday.
The users can sync names and profile photos across Facebook apps.
"That way, if you change your name or your profile photo on Facebook, it will update on Instagram as well. If you change your mind, you can stop your name and profile photos from syncing going forward," Facebook said.
The company said it uses information across its apps to personalise the experience and show users more relevant content, including ads.
"Setting up and using the 'Accounts Center' won't change that," it said.
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
