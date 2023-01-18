JUST IN
Business Standard

Samsung's mobile business head TM Roh bets big on upcoming Galaxy S series

Ahead of the upcoming Unpacked event on February 1, TM Roh, president and head of MX Business of Samsung Electronics, betted big on upcoming S23 series

Topics
Samsung | Samsung Galaxy | Samsung Mobiles

IANS  |  San Francisco 

South Korean giant Samsung looks beyond Reliance Jio to build 5G network

Ahead of the upcoming Unpacked event on February 1, TM Roh, president and head of MX Business of Samsung Electronics, has shared the company's continuous efforts in order to achieve its goals and bet big on upcoming S23 series.

The best example of the tech giant delivering on its vision, to make durable devices to last longer and incorporate more sustainable materials, is the Galaxy S series, Roh said in the company's blogpost on Tuesday.

"This year, GalaxyAS series has extended our innovation heritage by doubling down on our fundamentals," he added.

At the Unpacked event, the company will show how "innovation and sustainability working together brings the ultimate premium experience".

"Performance isn't just about more power. It is also about innovation that lasts," Roh said in a statement.

"The MX Business will continue its efforts in helping to realise these goals by taking tangible climate action across business and product lifecycles," he added.

Last week, Samsung had officially confirmed the launch date of its upcoming smartphone series, Galaxy S23, on February 1.

This will be the first in-person Unpacked event after the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in early 2020.

It will also be live-streamed on the tech giant's official website.

--IANS

aj/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, January 18 2023. 14:27 IST

