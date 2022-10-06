JUST IN
Samsung to roll out first update for Galaxy Buds2 Pro: Details here
Meta rolls out 'show more' and 'show less' feature for Facebook's News Feed
Google's Fitbit Versa 2 users experience glitches after software update
Twitter allows users to combine photos, videos and GIFs in single tweet
Apple's A16 Bionic chipset shows underwhelming improvement over A15 version
EU rules: What makes the USB-C port the gold standard of charging ports?
Realme Flat Monitor FullHD review: Basic, but makes a good secondary screen
Google announces to establish its first Cloud region in South Africa
Apple iOS 16: Google rolls out lock screen widgets for its iPhone apps
European Union adopts law requiring USB Type-C in iPhones by end of 2024
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Twitter allows users to combine photos, videos and GIFs in single tweet
Meta rolls out 'show more' and 'show less' feature for Facebook's News Feed
Business Standard

Google's Fitbit Versa 2 users experience glitches after software update

The major issue reported by users of the Fitbit Versa 2 is that its touchscreen is no longer functional

Topics
Google | Fitbit | smartwatches

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Fitbit Versa 2, Aria Air
Fitbit Versa 2, Aria Air

As a result of the most recent software update, the Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch, which is owned by Google, is reportedly experiencing issues.

According to GizmoChina, several users of the Versa 2 have reported their devices becoming unusable after installing the update.

The update has possibly rendered some units to be unresponsive and this could be due to an unresolved bug, the report said.

The major issue reported by users of the Fitbit Versa 2 is that its touchscreen is no longer functional, it added.

The latest Versa 2 update with firmware number v35.72.1.23 was expected to fix outstanding bugs but obviously, not all bugs were captured.

However, it is noted that the bug is not present in some Versa 2 units. In some affected units, it is impossible to get past the lock screen, and restarting the unit does not help either.

Members of the Fitbit community who complained about the issue also stated that even a factory reset does not resolve the issue.

It was also reported that users who did a factory reset to the Versa 2 units were unable to pair the device with a smartphone thereafter.

--IANS

vc/svn/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Google

First Published: Thu, October 06 2022. 11:18 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU