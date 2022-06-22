MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ 5G chipset for flagship smartphones announced

Chip-making giant on Tuesday unveiled a new chipset -- Dimensity 9000+ -- that comes as an enhancement to the company's top-of-the-line 5G smartphone chipset.

The company said that the new high-end offering delivers a boost in performance over the Dimensity 9000 to make the next generation of flagship smartphones even more powerful and efficient.

"Building on the success of our first flagship 5G chipset, the Dimensity 9000+ ensures that device makers always have access to the most advanced high-performance features and the latest mobile technologies, making it possible for their top-tier smartphones to stand out," Yenchi Lee, Deputy General Manager of MediaTek's Wireless Communications Business Unit, said in a statement.

"With a suite of top-tier AI, gaming, multimedia, imaging and connectivity features, the Dimensity 9000+ delivers faster gameplay, seamless streaming and an all-around better user experience," Lee added.

The new Dimensity 9000+ system-on-chip (SoC) integrates Arm's v9 CPU architecture with a 4nm octa-core process, combining one ultra-Cortex-X2 core operating at up to 3.2GHz (compared to 3.05GHz with the Dimensity 9000) with three super Cortex-A710 cores and four efficiency Cortex-A510 cores.

The advanced CPU architecture and Arm Mali-G710 MC10 graphics processor built into the new chipset provide more than a 5 per cent boost in CPU performance and more than 10 per cent improvement in GPU performance.

Smartphones powered by the Dimensity 9000+ are expected to be released in the third quarter of 2022.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)