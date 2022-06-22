MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ 5G chipset for flagship smartphones announced

-
ALSO READ
Nord Buds review: OnePlus has got the formula right for budget earphones
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G with Qualcomm SD 695, 5000mAh battery launched
OnePlus debuts Nord Buds wireless earbuds with Dolby Atmos: Price, features
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC launched: Specs, price
Nord CE 2 Lite 5G review: A bridge between the old and new world of OnePlus
-
Chip-making giant MediaTek on Tuesday unveiled a new chipset -- Dimensity 9000+ -- that comes as an enhancement to the company's top-of-the-line 5G smartphone chipset.
The company said that the new high-end offering delivers a boost in performance over the Dimensity 9000 to make the next generation of flagship smartphones even more powerful and efficient.
"Building on the success of our first flagship 5G chipset, the Dimensity 9000+ ensures that device makers always have access to the most advanced high-performance features and the latest mobile technologies, making it possible for their top-tier smartphones to stand out," Yenchi Lee, Deputy General Manager of MediaTek's Wireless Communications Business Unit, said in a statement.
"With a suite of top-tier AI, gaming, multimedia, imaging and connectivity features, the Dimensity 9000+ delivers faster gameplay, seamless streaming and an all-around better user experience," Lee added.
The new Dimensity 9000+ system-on-chip (SoC) integrates Arm's v9 CPU architecture with a 4nm octa-core process, combining one ultra-Cortex-X2 core operating at up to 3.2GHz (compared to 3.05GHz with the Dimensity 9000) with three super Cortex-A710 cores and four efficiency Cortex-A510 cores.
The advanced CPU architecture and Arm Mali-G710 MC10 graphics processor built into the new chipset provide more than a 5 per cent boost in CPU performance and more than 10 per cent improvement in GPU performance.
Smartphones powered by the Dimensity 9000+ are expected to be released in the third quarter of 2022.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU