From foldable devices to smarter assistants, technology to expect in 2019

Technology and gadgets to expect in 2019
From the news of when to expect a first 5G smartphone to a glimpse of a foldable screen device, the year 2018 set in motion a lot of things that would materialise in the new year 2019. The technology and gadget space is expected to get a major transformation, setting the stage for devices that would change the way we interact with technology. Business Standard lists some of the upcoming devices and technologies:
Foldable devices with bendable screens
Since its inception, mobile phones have been bearing a bar shaped form factor that cannot be bent, twisted or folded. However, things are about to change and soon there would be devices with bendable screens, making the concept of foldable devices a reality. Last year, South Korean electronics giant Samsung unveiled a working prototype of its first foldable device at its developers’ conference. Called the Galaxy X, the device boasts an inward bendable screen and a secondary screen on the outside. The convertible device (tablet-cum-smartphone) is expected to be unveiled this year.
Not just Samsung, other smartphone makers like LG Electronics, Lenovo, Motorola and Huawei are also known to be working on their own foldable devices, which are expected to be unveiled sometime this year.
Rollable televisions
The rollable OLED screen technology has been around for some time. However, it has not yet found its way into consumer-ready products like smartphones or televisions. Last year, LG showcased its 65-inch rollable OLED TV at the Consumer Electronic Show. This year, Samsung and Sony are expected to unveil televisions with rollable screens. While the utility of such televisions is still unknown, it is safe to assume that these upcoming televisions would at least address the space and portability issue that the current generation televisions face.
5G in smartphones
With all the optimism around the 5G network, it is safe to assume that the next generation of mobile connectivity would start to roll out by the end of 2020. However, to ensure that consumers have compatible devices when the technology rolls out, smartphone makers are working over time on devices with 5G network support. These are expected to be launched sometime this year. Chinese smartphone maker Oppo has already showcased a 5G-ready prototype based on its Find X smartphone. OnePlus, another Chinese company, also revealed its plan to launch a 5G smartphone this year. Likewise, Samsung, Huawei, Honor and other smartphone manufacturers are also said to be working on their own smartphones with 5G network support.
Camera in screen or punch hole screen
If 2018 was about notch-screen smartphones, 2019 is going to be about smartphones with ‘punch hole in screen’ or ‘camera in screen’. Huawei has already unveiled the Nova 4, Honor has showcased the View20, and Samsung has in store the Galaxy A8s. All these smartphones have a new screen format with selfie camera placed inside the unconventional hole on screen. From now, expect the smartphone market to have a lot more launches with such an unconventional design.
In-flight calls and internet services
Soon, passengers will be allowed to use their mobile phones to make calls and access the internet in airplanes. In a notification dated December 14, 2018, the government stated that airlines could provide in-flight voice and data services in partnership with an Indian telecom licence holder. In-flight and maritime connectivity (IFMC) can be provided using telecom networks on ground as well as using satellites.
Smart personal assistants
This year, digital personal assistants such as Google Assistant are expected to become smarter. They will get new abilities that would make them converse with you in a natural tone, fix appointments for you at the restaurant or with the doctor, and do a lot more. Take a look at Google Assistant in work in the video below:
