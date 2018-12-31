You won't be able to use WhatsApp on these iOS, Android devices in 2019

Facebook-owned has been dropping support for dated devices and (OS) from time to time and now it is ending support for 7 and older versions, 2.3.7 and Series 40 (S40).

What this means is that users of Series 40 device will no longer be able to create new accounts and some features of the app could stop functioning on the device at any time.

"When we started in 2009, people's use of looked very different from today. The App Store was only a few months old. About 70 per cent of sold at the time had offered by BlackBerry and

Mobile offered by Google, and -- which account for 99.5 per cent of sales today -- were on less than 25 per cent of sold at the time," it said in a blog post on Sunday.

You will, however, still be able to use WhatsApp on the device though, according to the Dignited.

The Nokia S40 OS was seen in the company's like Nokia Asha 201, Nokia Asha 205, Nokia Asha 210, Nokia Asha 230, Nokia Asha 500, Nokia Asha 501, Nokia Asha 502, Nokia Asha 503, Nokia 206, Nokia 208, Nokia 301,

Earlier, WhatsApp had outlined devices and OS that would be cut off from its support room and affixed dates to them accordingly. Nokia S40 would be supported until December 31, 2018, versions 2.3.7 and older until February 1, 2020 and 7 and older until February 1, 2020.