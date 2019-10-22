G Suite users will now have single profile photo for Google, Gmail

has started combining G Suite users' photos with their account profile photos.

"We are combining the photo with the account profile photo for G Suite users. Now, when you go to change this setting in Gmail, you'll be directed to the 'About me' section of your Google profile settings to set your profile picture," the company said in a statement on Monday.

Currently, profile pictures set in are only displayed in Gmail. This means a profile picture in Gmail may be different than the Google account profile photo, which can make it difficult to know which picture will be displayed where.

This new change simplifies things by allowing a user to set a single profile picture in one place and then displaying that single photo across all Google apps.

"When you visit Settings > General > My Picture in Gmail on the web, you will be directed to change your picture in the 'About me' section of your Google profile settings. If your Gmail and profile photos are currently different, and you have permission to edit your photo, you will see a pop-up when you visit your About me settings which will prompt you to select one of the images or choose an entirely new photo," the company added.