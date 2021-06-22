Smartphone maker OnePlus will be sub-brand of OPPO, says report

-
ALSO READ
MediaTek launches chipset for flagship 5G smartphones in India
Global refurbished smartphone market down 9% in 2020 amid Covid crisis
Huawei in talks to sell premium smartphone brands P and Mate: Report
Samsung takes back smartphone crown from Apple; China's Xiaomi surges
Smartphone giant Xiaomi reports 55% surge in first quarter revenue
-
As the global smartphone brand OnePlus recently revealed that it is merging with its sister company OPPO, a new leaked memo has disclosed that the former will become the latter's sub-brand.
Both the companies have not revealed how closely they would integrate. But, a tweet from a known tipster shared the leaked internal memo that was for the OnePlus PR team, GizmoChina reported.
The memo explains the integration of the two companies, stating that "with the integration, OnePlus becomes a brand within OPPO, however, will continue to function as an independent entity".
The memo further added that the OnePlus CEO Pete Lau will become the chief product officer at OPPO, while also being responsible for product strategies for both Chinese smartphone brands as well.
In other words, the memo has confirmed that OnePlus will be a part of OPPO, the report said.
"With the merging of both the firms, we will have more resources at hand to create even better products. It will also allow us to be more efficient in our operations," the memo reads.
Recently, in an official forum note, Lau said that it will allow them to be more efficient, for example, bringing faster and more stable software updates for OnePlus users.
He informed that he took on some additional responsibilities to oversee product strategy for both OnePlus and OPPO last year.
"I am confident that this change will be positive for our community and our users. With this deeper integration with OPPO, we will have more resources at hand to create even better products for you," Lau said earlier.
However, he also mentioned that the OnePlus brand will continue to operate independently, focused on providing the best possible products and experience as they have always done.
--IANS
vc/in
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU