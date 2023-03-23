JUST IN
GitHub launches AI-powered Copilot X, adopts OpenAI's GPT-4 model
Vu Televisions launches 43, 55-inch smart TV with 50W built-in soundbar
New Whatsapp app allows group calls to up to 32 people from your desktop
Orient Electric Cloud 3 Fan review: Quite a mist-ical experience, literally
Google Bard: What we know so far about generative AI chatbot in the works
Nothing launches Ear (2) wireless earbuds with support for Hi-Res audio
Opera adds ChatGPT, AI summarisation to enhance browsing experience
WhatsApp rolling out limit polls to only one choice feature on Android
Nothing Ear (2) launches in India today: Check specifications, prices here
'HPE India won over 350 patents in last 3 yrs, complexity increased'
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Vu Televisions launches 43, 55-inch smart TV with 50W built-in soundbar
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

GitHub launches AI-powered Copilot X, adopts OpenAI's GPT-4 model

The company is bringing a chat interface -- 'Copilot chat' to the editor, which will be focused on developer scenarios and natively integrate with VS Code and Visual Studio

Topics
Artificial intelligence | Microsoft | Chatbot

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Microsoft-owned open-source developer platform GitHub has announced the launch of Copilot X, the company's vision for the future of AI-powered software development.

GitHub has adopted OpenAI's new GPT-4 model, and introduced chat and voice for Copilot, bringing Copilot to pull requests, the command line, and docs to answer questions on developers' projects.

 

'From reading docs to writing code to submitting pull requests and beyond, we're working to personalise GitHub Copilot for every team, project, and repository it's used in, creating a radically improved software development lifecycle,' Thomas Dohmke, CEO at GitHub, said in a statement.

 

'At the same time, we will continue to innovate and update the heart of GitHub Copilot -- the AI pair programmer that started it all,' he added.

 

The company is bringing a chat interface -- 'Copilot chat' to the editor, which will be focused on developer scenarios and natively integrate with VS Code and Visual Studio.

 

Copilot chat will recognise what code a developer has typed, and what error messages are shown, and it's deeply embedded into the IDE (Integrated Development Environment).

 

Copilot chat will also join GitHub's voice-to-code AI technology extension the company previously demoed, which it's now calling 'Copilot voice', where developers can verbally give natural language prompts, according to the company.

 

Moreover, developers can now sign up for a technical preview of the first AI-generated descriptions for pull requests on GitHub.

 

This new feature comes powered by OpenAI's new GPT-4 model and adds support for AI-powered tags in pull request descriptions via a GitHub app that can be installed by organisation admins and individual repository owners.

 

GitHub is also launching Copilot for docs, an experimental tool that uses a chat interface to provide users with AI-generated responses to questions about documentation -- including questions developers have about the languages, frameworks, and technologies they are using, the company said.

 

--IANS

shs/prw

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on artificial intelligence

First Published: Thu, March 23 2023. 16:09 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU