JUST IN
Thousands in India impacted as network outage hits Microsoft products
HCL, IIT-Dhanbad collaborate for petroleum engineering, earth science
BharOS opens doors for OEMs, companies; already in talks with 8 entities
Doing important transformation with AI: Genpact's Chief Digital Strategist
OnePlus 11R 5G phone to launch alongside OnePlus 11 5G in India on Feb 7
IT and start-up hiring to stay muted in 2023, niche tech roles to keep pace
Metaverse adoption at mass level likely 8-10 years away: Nasscom report
League of Legends, TFT's source codes stolen after cyber attack: Riot Games
Rising cost of data hinders rapid digitisation: MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar
Indians can now afford 5G smartphones at just Rs 44 a day: Samsung India
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Thousands in India impacted as network outage hits Microsoft products
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

'For You' tab to stay on users' preferred timeline on Twitter for web

The microblogging platform also said that the feature will also be coming to iOS and Android soon

Topics
Twitter | Social media apps | Technology

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Twitter
Photo: Bloomberg

Twitter on Wednesday announced that the web version will now remember which timeline users were using last and default to it when they open it again.

"Were any of you (all of you) asking for your timeline to default to where you left it last?," the company tweeted.

"Starting today on the web, if you close Twitter on the "For you" or "Following" tabs, you will return to whichever timeline you had open last," it added.

The microblogging platform also said that the feature will also be coming to iOS and Android soon.

Earlier this month, the microblogging platform announced that the 'Home' and 'Latest' tabs will be replaced by "For you" and "Following" tabs on iOS.

The company tweeted from its @TwitterSupport account: "See the Tweets you want to see. Starting today on iOS, swipe between tabs to see Tweets recommended 'For you' or Tweets from the accounts you're 'Following'.

"The 'For you' and 'Following' tabs replace 'Home' and 'Latest' and will be pinned to the top of your timeline so you can easily switch between them. Swipe to switch timelines instead of tapping the star icon".

Later, the company rolled out "For You" and "Following" tabs updates to the web interface.

--IANS

shs/shb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Twitter

First Published: Thu, January 26 2023. 09:20 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU