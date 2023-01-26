'For You' tab to stay on users' preferred timeline on Twitter for web

-
ALSO READ
Lenovo Tab P11 5G with 11-inch 2K IPS LCD screen launched in India: Details
Lenovo Tab P11 Pro (2nd-generation) with 2.5K OLED screen launched in India
Twitter brings podcasts to its platform 'Spaces Tab' for audio creators
Twitter shifts 'View Count' tab to the right after repeated complaints
Meta-owned Instagram to remove shopping tab from home feed in February
-
Twitter on Wednesday announced that the web version will now remember which timeline users were using last and default to it when they open it again.
"Were any of you (all of you) asking for your timeline to default to where you left it last?," the company tweeted.
"Starting today on the web, if you close Twitter on the "For you" or "Following" tabs, you will return to whichever timeline you had open last," it added.
The microblogging platform also said that the feature will also be coming to iOS and Android soon.
Earlier this month, the microblogging platform announced that the 'Home' and 'Latest' tabs will be replaced by "For you" and "Following" tabs on iOS.
The company tweeted from its @TwitterSupport account: "See the Tweets you want to see. Starting today on iOS, swipe between tabs to see Tweets recommended 'For you' or Tweets from the accounts you're 'Following'.
"The 'For you' and 'Following' tabs replace 'Home' and 'Latest' and will be pinned to the top of your timeline so you can easily switch between them. Swipe to switch timelines instead of tapping the star icon".
Later, the company rolled out "For You" and "Following" tabs updates to the web interface.
--IANS
shs/shb/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, January 26 2023. 09:20 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU