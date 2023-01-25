HCL, IIT-Dhanbad collaborate for petroleum engineering, earth science

IT services company HCL Technologies has signed a pact with the Indian Institute of Technology, Dhanbad, to collaborate in the field of petroleum engineering and earth science, according to a statement.

HCL Technologies and (Indian School of Mines), Dhanbad (Jharkhand), will also develop a knowledge management system using technologies, it added.

As part of the agreement, will offer projects and internship opportunities to students and research scholars of (ISM) to develop digital solutions in the fields of exploration, drilling and production of hydrocarbons to reduce carbon footprint.

"Both and (ISM) will also undertake sustainability initiatives and programmes, including discussions, podcasts and joint presentations at international forums on transformative initiatives in the oil and gas sector," according to a statement.

The memorandum of understanding will help strengthen its collaboration with the IIT (ISM), Dhanbad, while HCLTech customers will benefit from solutions in low-carbon sustainability.

The pact between HCL Tech and IIT (ISM) Dhanbad was signed in the presence of Sagar Pal, Dean (Research and Development), IIT (ISM) and Somnath Das and Deepak Bhardwaj, Directors - Oil and Gas, HCL Tech.

"This strategic initiative will help the oil and gas industry generate enhanced value from data and introduce cutting-edge, low-carbon sustainability solutions," Ajay Bahl, Corporate Vice President, HCL Tech said.

