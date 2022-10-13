JUST IN
Google allows Donald Trump's app Truth Social on Play Store: Report
It's hard for Meta's virtual-reality avatars to have legs, says Zuckerberg
Crypto hackers set for record year after looting over $3 billion: Report
Qualcomm's Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 1 unveiled as Meta Quest Pro's chipset
Microsoft unveils Surface devices, Apple services integration in Windows 11
Samsung likely to offer 5,000 mAh battery in upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra
Metaverse in India: The challenge of buying land and painting houses
Microsoft Fall Event 2022: Where to watch livestream and what to expect
BMW to bring QR-based casual gaming into vehicles from next year
Zuckerberg loses over 119 mn followers on Facebook, less than 10k left now
You are here: Home » Technology » News
It's hard for Meta's virtual-reality avatars to have legs, says Zuckerberg
Business Standard

Google allows Donald Trump's app Truth Social on Play Store: Report

Before attempting to launch on the Google Play Store, Trump's social media app first launched on the Apple App Store in February

Topics
Google | Google Play Store | Donald Trump

ANI  Others 

Google
Google

Former President Donald Trump's social media app Truth Social is now available for download on the Google Play Store, as per The Verge.

The outlet has shared that Truth Social, which was banned by Google over "insufficient" content moderation policies, offers a Twitter-like social experience and markets itself as a platform that "encourages an open, free, and honest global conversation."

Before attempting to launch on the Google Play Store, Trump's social media app first launched on the Apple App Store in February.

According to The Verge, in a statement, Google said that apps on the Google Play Store are permitted as long as they "comply with our developer guidelines. This includes the requirement to effectively moderate user-generated content and remove objectionable posts such as those that incite violence."

The company added that Truth Social has agreed to enforce the moderation measures on user-generated content that Google requires.

Previously, after issuing a ban following the Capitol riots, Google had also reinstated Parler, a similarly focused app.

Apart from policy violations that initially prevented its app launch on Android, the Trump Media and Technology Group (TMTG) owned Truth Social has also been facing financial issues related to its repeatedly delayed SPAC, as per The Verge.

The outlet reported that Digital World Acquisition Corp, the shell company set to merge with TMTG and take it public, delayed the process and has now scheduled its shareholder vote on November 3.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Google

First Published: Thu, October 13 2022. 08:13 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU