Google Assistant arrives on Samsung smart TVs in US, others to get soon

Google Assistant is now available on new Samsung smart TVs in the US and would roll out to more countries soon.
According to Google, the Assistant will be available on Samsung 2020 smart TV models, including the 2020 8K and 4K QLED models, the 2020 Crystal UHD TVs, 2020 Frame and Serif sets, and 2020 Sero and Terrace models.
On Samsung TVs, the users can press down on the remote control's mic button and can use the voice to ask Google to change channels, adjust the volume, control playback, open apps and all sorts of other things.
The new Lenovo Smart Clock Essential with Google Assistant is also available at major retailers in the US like Best Buy and Walmart.
"Coming this winter, Google Assistant on the new Fitbit Sense and Fitbit Versa 3 smartwatches brings more convenience to your wrist, making it easy to start a Fitbit Exercise," Google informed on Thursday.
"Music lovers will definitely want to check out the new Nest Audio available on Google Store and other retailers or Xiaomi's Mi Smart Speaker now available for sale in India, both of which offer rich sound," the company said.
For the home theatre, customers can try the Bose Smart Soundbar 300, which comes with all the helpful voice capabilities from Google.
