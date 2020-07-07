Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides to now have dark theme on Android

is rolling out a new 'dark mode' for its Docs, Sheets, and Slides apps on and all users will gain access to the theme within the next two weeks.

The users can activate the dark theme on Docs, Sheets, or Slides by going to the respective app's settings, the Verge reported.

has also said that if the device of a user already has a dark theme enabled, then they will not have to enable it manually in these apps.

Last year, had promised to deliver dark mode to all of its first-party apps.

It has slowly added dark mode to a number of apps in the year since, including the Google app, Gmail, and Google Calendar, though some apps such as Google Maps do not have a dark mode on iOS.

