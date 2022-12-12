JUST IN
Twitter adds phone verification for Blue service to avoid impersonation
Apple iPhone 14 Pro lead times slowly returning to normal in China
Samsung Galaxy M04 smartphone with 5000 mAh battery launched: Price, specs
OnePlus Monitor X 27, Monitor E 24 launched in India: Know price and specs
WhatsApp rolls out feature to enable users find groups by contact name
Microsoft ends support for WebView2, Edge web browser on Windows 7, 8.1
Samsung Galaxy S23 smartphone series to feature 8K 30fps video recording
Xiaomi 13 series with Leica imaging, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 unveiled
Google Home app shows 'could not reach' error on adding smart home devices
Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days sale: Know offer details, discounts and more
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Twitter adds phone verification for Blue service to avoid impersonation
Business Standard

Google Doodle celebrates Maria Telkes 'The Sun Queen' of solar energy

Maria Telkes, one of the first pioneers of solar energy who believed the power of the sun could change human lives, is the subject of Monday's Google Doodle

Topics
Google | Google Doodle | Google Chrome

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Maria Telkes, nicknamed "The Sun Queen", one of the first pioneers of solar energy who believed the power of the sun could change human lives, is the subject of Monday's Google Doodle.

Dr Telkes was born on December 12, 1900, in Budapest, Hungary, and studied physical chemistry at Eotvos Lorand University. She earned her bachelor's degree in 1920 and her PhD in 1924. The following year, she relocated to the US and accepted a position as a biophysicist, becoming a US citizen in 1937.

She went on to work as a member of the Solar Energy Committee at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). During World War II, the US government asked her to assist in the development of a solar distiller that converted seawater into fresh water.

In 1948, she created the Dover Sun House in partnership with architect Eleanor Raymond. They were featured in the media for the success of the solar-heated home, which popularised the term 'solar energy'.

She has also assisted in the research of solar energy at prestigious institutions such as New York University, Princeton University, and the University of Delaware. She has over 20 patents and has worked as a consultant for numerous energy companies.

Dr Telkes became the first person to receive The Society of Women Engineers Achievement Award on this day in 1952. She died on December 2, 1995, in the Hungarian capital.

--IANS

shs/uk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Google

First Published: Mon, December 12 2022. 16:56 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU