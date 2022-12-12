JUST IN
Business Standard

Samsung Galaxy S23 smartphone series to feature 8K 30fps video recording

Last month, Qualcomm had confirmed that the upcoming S23 series will be powered by a Snapdragon processor globally

Topics
Samsung | Samsung Galaxy | Samsung Galaxy smartphones

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Samsung
Samsung

Tech giant Samsung's upcoming next-generation flagship smartphone series, Galaxy S23, will reportedly feature 8K 30fps video recording.

A reliable source regarding Samsung-related stuff gave the information, reports GSMArena.

Previously, it was rumoured that the Galaxy S23 series is likely to feature Chip-maker Qualcomm's third-generation ultrasonic fingerprint scanner.

It is still unclear whether it will feature the same 3D Sonic Max sensor Qualcomm debuted earlier this year or a completely different fingerprint scanner.

Last month, Qualcomm had confirmed that the upcoming S23 series will be powered by a Snapdragon processor globally.

Meanwhile, Samsung's executive revealed that the S23 series will be launched at the Unpacked event which is scheduled for the first week of February next year.

Although the executive did not specify the city or the precise launch date, the event is expected to take place in San Francisco.

Since the pandemic, this will be the first Unpacked event held in-person.

--IANS

aj/uk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, December 12 2022. 13:07 IST

