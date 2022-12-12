JUST IN
Business Standard

Twitter adds phone verification for Blue service to avoid impersonation

Twitter had announced to relaunch its Blue subscription service with verification on December 12, that would cost $8 for Android users and $11 for iPhone owners per month

Topics
Twitter | smartphones | Social Media

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Twitter
Photo: Bloomberg

Micro-blogging platform Twitter has said that phone verification is required to get a verified blue checkmark, to prevent impersonation of accounts.

Twitter posted a picture on Sunday which mentioned, "Blue subscribers with a verified phone number will get a blue checkmark once approved."

Later, Esther Crawford, the product manager at Twitter, said that the micro-blogging platform added a review step before users are granted a blue checkmark.

Crawford wrote: "We've added a review step before applying a blue checkmark to an account as one of our new steps to combat impersonation (which is against the Twitter Rules)."

On Crawford's tweet, several users asked her their doubts regarding the new changes in Blue subscription service.

While one user asked: "Will there be ID verification?"

"We don't have ID verification in this update," Crawford replied.

Another wanted to know: "If we already signed up for $8 on iOS, will it stay or increase?"

To this Crawford replied, "you'll get a price increase notification and can choose to remain a subscriber on iOS or switch to web --it will be entirely up to you."

Meanwhile, Twitter had announced to relaunch its Blue subscription service with verification on December 12, that would cost $8 for Android users and $11 for iPhone owners per month.

Musk raised the price of Twitter Blue subscription service from $8 to $11 for iPhone users, to keep the 30 per cent cut that Apple takes on revenues from iOS apps on its App Store.

--IANS

aj/vd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Read our full coverage on Twitter

First Published: Mon, December 12 2022. 16:45 IST

`
