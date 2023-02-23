JUST IN
Instagram co-founders' new AI-powered news app 'Artifact' now open to all
Google blocks news content for some Canadians to test online news bill
Apple Watch blood glucose monitor could revolutionise diabetes care
AI-powered Microsoft Bing, Edge now on iOS, Android mobile devices
Google to now start calling 'Chat' as 'RCS' on Messages app: Report
Apple's upcoming iPhone 15 Pro to be equipped with 8GB of RAM: Report
YouTube Music now let users create artist-based customise radio stations
Samsung R&D Institute Noida creates key innovations for Galaxy S23 series
Apple Watch band may change colour based on your outfit in future
Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Instagram co-founders' new AI-powered news app 'Artifact' now open to all
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Google fixes Gmail IMAP sync issue that was affecting Outlook users

"The Gmail sync issue with Microsoft servers when using IMAP is now resolved. Thank you for your patience while we resolved the problem," the company said in its status page

Topics
Google | Gmail | Microsoft

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Google on Thursday said that it has fixed the Gmail sync issue it was having with Microsoft servers when using Internet Message Access Protocol (IMAP), which most likely affected Outlook users.

"The Gmail sync issue with Microsoft servers when using IMAP is now resolved. Thank you for your patience while we resolved the problem," the company said in its status page.

According to Google, because of the outage, that started on Wednesday, users were not able to sync new messages while accessing Outlook or Hotmail email accounts on the Gmail application across all device platforms.

On Wednesday, the company had said that its engineering team was working in partnership with the Microsoft team to investigate the email sync issue via IMAP.

"Update: Microsoft team has acknowledged that other large mail providers beyond Gmail are also not able to sync with Microsoft's IMAP server. They are working on the issue," it added.

Taking to Twitter, several users had reported the issue.

One user asked: "My outlook email has been down since the middle of the night last night. I have seen a few tweets regarding this but not many. Anyone else having issues with no emails at all from Microsoft outlook???"

Another queried: "Is anyone else having problems with #gmail accounts and #Outlook?"

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Google

First Published: Thu, February 23 2023. 11:02 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU