JUST IN
You are here: Home » Technology » News

TikTok emerges world's most downloaded non-gaming app in August: Report
Business Standard

Google Maps returns to Apple Watch after 3 years

Google Maps for Apple Watch is now available with the latest watch OS update, more than three years after the search giant pulled the app from the device for reasons still unknown

Topics
Google Maps | Apple Watch | Smart watch

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Google integrates Ola, Uber services right into Maps

Google Maps for Apple Watch is now available with the latest watchOS update, more than three years after the search giant pulled the app from the device for reasons still unknown.

 

 

Google Maps for Apple Watch is rolling out with version 5.52 on the App Store, reports 9To5Google.

Google first announced that Google Maps would be returning to Apple's wearable in August.

There was a Google Maps for Apple Watch app, but Google ended watchOS support in 2017.

On the Apple Watch, Google Maps is focused on providing step-by-step directions, as well as estimated arrival times.

The app's primary screen shows the "Current trip," while there's a list of "Travel times" below which includes Home, Work, and any other saved shortcuts/destinations.

The watchOS client supports navigating by car, bike, public transit, or walking, and users can "Set travel mode" directly from their wrist.

--IANS

wh/na

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, September 10 2020. 10:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU