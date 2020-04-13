Soon, you can find coronavirus testing centres on Apple Maps: Details here

-
Apple has announced it will soon display coronavirus testing sites directly on its Maps.
For this, Apple has launched a portal for hospitals and healthcare providers to register as coronavirus screening locations. The concern team will then review the application and upon approval, the location will appear on Apple Maps.
Apple Maps will be able to show information like the place name, the associated healthcare provider, contact phone number and website, 9To5Mac reported on Sunday.
It will also surface information about the type of testing location (laboratory, hospital, etcetera) and the nature of the site (like drive-through, parking lot, or building).
Apple is also asking applicants to state whether the testing location will require a doctor's referral or a scheduled appointment.
Recently, Apple announced partnership with Google to develop contact tracing technology. The tech giants will release application program interfaces (APIs) in May that enable interoperability between Android and iOS devices using apps from public health authorities. There will be official apps, too. These apps will be available for users to download via their respective app stores, and users will have to ‘opt-in’.
Since Covid-19 can be transmitted through close proximity to affected individuals, public health officials have identified contact tracing as a valuable tool to help contain its spread.
Apple has already launched a Covid-19 website and app with a screening tool and other information about the new coronavirus pandemic.
