Realme gears up to bring Android 11 operating system to its users

With on Tuesday officially releasing the latest version of its mobile operating system, smartphone brand said it will be one of the first phone manufacturers to provide 11 to its users.

said it was one of the first smartphone manufacturers to bring 10 to its users in the form of UI 1.0 last year.

Now, the Realme UI will deeply integrate with 11 in order to offer a better experience to the users.

Android 11 provides users with an easier way to manage conversations, connected devices, privacy, among other things.

By taking some additional steps to protect user privacy, and bringing several improvements such as network optimisation and a deeper adaptation to a diverse range of devices, Android 11 is designed to improve the user experience.

released the Android 11 Beta 1 on June 10 and the very next day, Realme announced that the brand was actively working to bring the Android 11 Developer Preview Programme to Realme X50 Pro.

The company on Tuesday said that applications for the Android 11 preview for Realme X50 Pro are now open on the Realme Community.

Realme currently has more than 45 million mobile phone users and has entered 59 markets around the world.

