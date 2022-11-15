JUST IN
Microsoft suspends 4.78mn Xbox accounts over community guideline violation
Samsung may launch affordable Galaxy A14 5G smartphone soon: Details here
Apple TV 4K may equip binned version of A15 Bionic chip, says report
NASSCOM research group to come up with standards for data anonymisation
Microsoft Surface Laptop 5, Surface Pro 9 available for pre-orders in India
Google brings Material You themes to Chrome Canary: Details here
YouTube TV rolls out update to add clock to keep track of time: Details
Lava Blaze 5G smartphone goes on sale with introductory offer on Amazon
Google Health Connect: What is it, how it works, availability, and more
VLC Media Player returns to India as MeitY lifts ban on VideoLAN website
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Microsoft suspends 4.78mn Xbox accounts over community guideline violation
Business Standard

Google may launch foldable phone for $1,799 in May 2023, says report

The fingerprint reader is likely to be embedded on the power button and there are two speakers--one on the top side, one on the bottom

Topics
Google | Foldable devices | smartphones

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Google
Google

Google is reportedly planning to launch its first foldable smartphone at a price of $1,799 in May next year, alongside the Pixel Tablet, a media report revealed.

The 'Pixel Fold' is expected to be unveiled at the company's annual developer conference, I/O, as it always takes place in May, according to the GSMArena report.

The new device is likely to come in two colour variants -- Chalk (white) and Obsidian (black).

Some sources claimed that the Pixel Fold is expected to feature the "usual Pixel-esque performance" and the Pixel flagship camera.

"The Pixel Fold's camera bar is not as expansive as the one in the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, as it doesn't go all the way to the edges," the report said.

It is likely to feature 9.5 MP selfie cameras, "one inside the hole punched into the outer screen, the other on the right side of the big top bezel of the inner screen".

The fingerprint reader is likely to be embedded on the power button and "there are two speakers--one on the top side, one on the bottom".

In August, a report claimed that the tech giant's Pixel Fold is likely to feature a 'full screen' interior with an ultra-micro-hole camera set on the phone's frame.

--IANS

aj/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Google

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 14:30 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU