Google may launch foldable phone for $1,799 in May 2023, says report

-
ALSO READ
Why Samsung enjoys a monopoly in the foldable mobile phone market in India
Google rolls out Chrome update for Android tablets with new features
Google likely working on Pixel foldable smartphone, new Pro tablet
Asus launches ROG Phone 6, ROG Phone 6 Pro gaming smartphones: Details here
Centre warns about multiple bugs in Google Chrome for desktop users
-
Google is reportedly planning to launch its first foldable smartphone at a price of $1,799 in May next year, alongside the Pixel Tablet, a media report revealed.
The 'Pixel Fold' is expected to be unveiled at the company's annual developer conference, I/O, as it always takes place in May, according to the GSMArena report.
The new device is likely to come in two colour variants -- Chalk (white) and Obsidian (black).
Some sources claimed that the Pixel Fold is expected to feature the "usual Pixel-esque performance" and the Pixel flagship camera.
"The Pixel Fold's camera bar is not as expansive as the one in the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, as it doesn't go all the way to the edges," the report said.
It is likely to feature 9.5 MP selfie cameras, "one inside the hole punched into the outer screen, the other on the right side of the big top bezel of the inner screen".
The fingerprint reader is likely to be embedded on the power button and "there are two speakers--one on the top side, one on the bottom".
In August, a report claimed that the tech giant's Pixel Fold is likely to feature a 'full screen' interior with an ultra-micro-hole camera set on the phone's frame.
--IANS
aj/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 14:30 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU