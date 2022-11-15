JUST IN
Samsung may launch affordable Galaxy A14 5G smartphone soon: Details here

The device is rumoured to come with a 6.8-inch LCD with a Full HD+ resolution (2,408 x 1,080 pixels)

Samsung | smartphones | Samsung Galaxy

IANS  |  San Francisco 

South Korean giant Samsung looks beyond Reliance Jio to build 5G network
Samsung

Samsung is reportedly planning to launch its upcoming affordable Galaxy A14 5G smartphone soon.

The Galaxy A14 5G has received Bluetooth SIG certification, which brings it one step closer to its official launch, reports SamMobile.

The upcoming smartphone is expected to come with a U-shaped notch display.

It is likely to feature a triple-camera setup on the rear, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The device is rumoured to come with a 6.8-inch LCD with a Full HD+ resolution (2,408 x 1,080 pixels).

Previous renders had revealed that the phone might only come in plain black colour, but the tech giant is expected to launch it in more colours.

The battery capacity of the upcoming smartphone is likely to be 5,000 mAh.

It is likely to feature a 50MP primary camera.

In a listing, the A14 5G carries the model numbers SM-A146U, SM-A146VL, SM-A146W, SM-A146U, SM-A146U1/DS, SM-A146P, SM-A146P/N, SM-A146P/DSN.

"All the model numbers should be different models for different markets: Canada, South Korea and the US," the report said.

The dimensions of the new device are rumoured to be 167.7 x 78.7 x 9.3mm.

--IANS

aj/uk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 13:53 IST

