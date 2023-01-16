JUST IN
Micro-LED display for Apple Watch may be manufactured by LG: Report
Microsoft Edge gets text prediction tool for editable fields in new update
Google adds phoneless navigation support in Maps on Wear OS smartwatches
AI chatbots will boost productivity, empower artists: Satya Nadella
Twitter set to launch 'verification for organisations' feature: Know more
ChatGPT helps hackers write malicious codes to steal your personal data
Apple Music chief to manage the subscription streaming service Apple TV+
Apple releases Music, TV, Devices apps for Windows 11 on Microsoft Store
Apple may release HomeKit architecture in iOS 16.3 beta: Details here
Twitter adds 'For You', 'Following' tabs on web interface after iOS update
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 5 smartphone may feature 'droplet' style hinge
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Google may release new Chromecast with Google TV on Home application

Google will reportedly release a new Chromecast with Google TV on its Home application

Topics
Google | Google Chromecast | Tech companies

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Chromecast with Google TV
Chromecast with Google TV

Google will reportedly release a new Chromecast with Google TV on its Home application.

The Google Home application has received a preview update that included a new dongle, reports SamMobile.

According to the application preview, the new Chromecast dongle includes a new Google TV device with the YTC codename.

It might still be under development and is expected to be a high-end product, higher than the HD variant of Chromecast.

Moreover, the company needs to refresh the current Chromecast which was released in 2020.

The device is expected to come with a more powerful chipset than its predecessor.

Moreover, there might also be improvements in storage and other features.

The tech giant has not made any comment yet on the leaked Chromecast with Google TV.

However, more details for the upcoming dongle are expected in the coming weeks, the report said.

--IANS

aj/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Google

First Published: Mon, January 16 2023. 12:03 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU