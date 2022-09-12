Google may unveil cheaper Chromecast at $30 with 2 GB RAM in October

-
ALSO READ
Chromecast with Google TV review: Pricey, but easy-to-use streaming device
All-new Chromecast with Google TV launches in India for Rs 6,399
Google's new update cuts 'low-quality, unoriginal' content in Search result
Google to allow merchants add 'Asian-owned' label on Search, Maps
Google introduces 'reject all' button for tracking cookies in UK, Europe
-
Tech giant Google is likely readying to launch a cheaper Chromecast, which might be sold for $30 (Rs 2,390 approx) in October.
According to GSMArena, a set of photos obtained by TecnoBlog shows images of a new, cheaper Chromecast that looks exactly like the Chromecast with Google TV.
As per the report, though it is visually identical to the Chromecast with Google TV launched in 2020, it carries a different model number -- G454V.
This model has gone throughAFederal Communications Commission (FCC) certification already and it is rumoured to be different internally.
This unreleased Chromecast will run an Amlogic S805X2 chip with AV1 support and 2GB RAM. While it is less powerful than the 4K model, it is expected to support up to 1080p output resolution, the report said.
This cheaper Chromecast is expected to come with a voice remote, as per WinFuture.
This new lower-cost Chromecast could arrive during Google's October 6 event, where it will fully launch the Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, as well as the Pixel Watch and rumour has it there will be some more Nest Home devices coming as well.
--IANS
vc/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU