All-new Chromecast with Google TV launches in India for Rs 6,399

-
ALSO READ
India's latest communication satellite GSAT-24 successfully launched
Extended-range BrahMos launched from Sukhoi-30MKI fighter aircraft
India vs Australia Women's World Cup: Live Streaming, Pitch and Weather
Tata Group's super app 'Neu' faced several glitches on first day of launch
OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro smart TV with Android 10 launched: Price, features
-
Google on Monday announced the launch of new Chromecast with Google TV in India for Rs 6,399.
The new Chromecast with Google TV comes in a compact and thin design, and neatly plugs into the TV's HDMI port and tucks behind the screen.
The new Chromecast provides crystal clear video streaming in up to 4K HDR at up to 60 frames per second, the company said.
"With Dolby Vision, the device offers extraordinary color, contrast, and brightness on the TV. It also supports HDMI pass-through of Dolby audio content," Google added.
The all-new Chromecast with Google TV also comes with a voice remote with new features.
With Google Assistant, people also get the option to control their smart home lights.
The device aims to help users navigate entertainment choices and bring together leading local and global content into one convenient location.
Chromecast with Google TV is currently available on Flipkart and will be coming soon to other retail outlets, the company said.
Users will have access to thousands of apps and the ability to browse more than 4 lakh movies and TV shows.
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU